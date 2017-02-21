Winter Asian Games are very topical i...

Winter Asian Games are very topical in tropical East Timor

Read more: Yuma Sun

For Alpine skier Yohan Goutt Goncalves, the chance to be East Timor's sole representative at the Asian Winter Games was too good to pass up, even if it meant missing the world championships. Goutt Goncalves could have taken part in the Alpine skiing world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland but chose instead to travel to Japan to become East Timor's first athlete at the Asian Winter Games.

