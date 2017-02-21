Whistler Blackcomb inks long-term agreement renewals with B.C., First Nations
The Colorado-based company that owns the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia has announced a 60-year renewal of the resort's master development agreements with the B.C. government. That is one of the key requirements before a three-phase, $345 million facelift can proceed at the mountain home of the 2010 Winter Olympics, 125 kilometres north of Vancouver.
