Where winter-sport newbies learn to ski and snowboard in Vancouver
For adults taking up skiing for the first time, the steep, bumpy runs that the likes of Alexandre Bilodeau fly down are the stuff of nightmares. Newcomers to the sport find themselves feeling as awkward on the bunny hill as they are flummoxed by the "pizza": the slang term of choice to describe the beginner's snowplow stability technique.
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
