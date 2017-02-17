Virtue and Moir take ice dance gold medal at Four Continents

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured the gold medal today in ice dancing at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., scored 196.95 points after the free dance to claim first place.

