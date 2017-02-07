US Olympian Gracie Gold lands with ne...

US Olympian Gracie Gold lands with new coaches in Michigan

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

American figure skater Gracie Gold, who split with her coach after a disappointing showing at the U.S. championships, is now training under Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein in Michigan. The two-time U.S. champion is going through her worst season to date, finishing sixth at nationals and failing to medal in any major competitions.

