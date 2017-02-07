US Olympian Gracie Gold lands with new coaches in Michigan
American figure skater Gracie Gold, who split with her coach after a disappointing showing at the U.S. championships, is now training under Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein in Michigan. The two-time U.S. champion is going through her worst season to date, finishing sixth at nationals and failing to medal in any major competitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC