Uneasy wait for Olympics decision
Tom Renney has Plan A and Plan B and maybe even a Plan C in his Hockey Canada office and admits he has no clue whether NHL players will be participating in the Olympic Games next year in Korea. "We have a lot of lists," said Renney, the chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and former national team coach from his Calgary office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC