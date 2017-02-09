Uneasy wait for Olympics decision

Uneasy wait for Olympics decision

Tom Renney has Plan A and Plan B and maybe even a Plan C in his Hockey Canada office and admits he has no clue whether NHL players will be participating in the Olympic Games next year in Korea. "We have a lot of lists," said Renney, the chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and former national team coach from his Calgary office.

