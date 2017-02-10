Uhlaender still waiting to see if she's a Sochi medalist

U.S. women's skeleton slider Katie Uhlaender has high hopes and a very realistic chance of being in Pyeongchang, South Korea, at this time next year, for what would be her fourth chance to compete in a Winter Olympics. Uhlaender finished in fourth place at the Sochi Games three years ago, behind Britain's Lizzy Yarnold, U.S. teammate Noelle Pikus-Pace and Russia's Elena Nikitina " an athlete who was temporarily suspended by skeleton's governing body earlier this season over "an alleged anti-doping rule violation" at those Olympics.

