TSN shoots feature documentary on Manitoulin Special Olympians starring Kelsey Mellan, Matt Bedard

Special Olympics Team Canada athletes Kelsey Mellan, left, and Matt Bedard, far right, are interviewed by a film crew from TSN about what a typical training day entails during a break at Maple Ridge Trails in Mindemoya. Coach Judy Olacke, second from left, and fellow Special Olympian Dayne Tipper, centre, assist in the training exercise.

