TSN shoots feature documentary on Manitoulin Special Olympians starring Kelsey Mellan, Matt Bedard
Special Olympics Team Canada athletes Kelsey Mellan, left, and Matt Bedard, far right, are interviewed by a film crew from TSN about what a typical training day entails during a break at Maple Ridge Trails in Mindemoya. Coach Judy Olacke, second from left, and fellow Special Olympian Dayne Tipper, centre, assist in the training exercise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manitoulin Expositor.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC