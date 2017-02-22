TSN shoots feature documentary on Manitoulin Special Olympians starring Kelsey Mellan, Matt Bedard

Special Olympics Team Canada athletes Kelsey Mellan, left, and Matt Bedard, far right, are interviewed by a film crew from TSN about what a typical training day entails during a break at Maple Ridge Trails in Mindemoya. Coach Judy Olacke, second from left, and fellow Special Olympian Dayne Tipper, centre, assist in the training exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manitoulin Expositor.