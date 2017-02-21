Tonga flag-bearer's quest to make Winter Olympics doesn't start well
Pita Taufatofua leads the Tongan contingent into the Rio Olympics arena and is now trying his hand at cross country skiing with an eye on the Winter Games.. Tonga's famous flag bearer from the Rio Olympics isn't so impressive when it comes to the cold as he tries to make the Winter Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC