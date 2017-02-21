Tonga flag-bearer's quest to make Win...

Tonga flag-bearer's quest to make Winter Olympics doesn't start well

19 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Pita Taufatofua leads the Tongan contingent into the Rio Olympics arena and is now trying his hand at cross country skiing with an eye on the Winter Games.. Tonga's famous flag bearer from the Rio Olympics isn't so impressive when it comes to the cold as he tries to make the Winter Games.

