Tim Burke competes in biathlon at the 2017 world championships

Three-time U.S. Olympic biathlete Tim Burke made an announcement on social media Monday that he would be pulling out of the current season a Three-time U.S. Olympic biathlete Tim Burke made an announcement on social media Monday that he would be pulling out of the current season as athletes head to PyeongChang, South Korea for the seventh World Cup stop on the 2016-17 tour. With three events remaining in the season, Burke posted a message on his Facebook page explaining what led to his decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.