The black power in sport
Once upon a time, when the masters of the world were lily white, and when, if you were black, you were told to get in the back, or something like that, the men who played sports and who were crowned champions in sports and celebrated as the greatest were also all white. Those who were not white men - like Jack Johnson, the black man who was the heavyweight boxing champion of the world in the early 1900s, and Jim Thorpe, the American Indian who was hailed as the greatest athlete the world had ever seen and who won the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Olympic Games before he was stripped of the medals - were few and quite far between and were treated with scant respect bordering on ridicule.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
