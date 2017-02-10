The black power in sport

The black power in sport

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Once upon a time, when the masters of the world were lily white, and when, if you were black, you were told to get in the back, or something like that, the men who played sports and who were crowned champions in sports and celebrated as the greatest were also all white. Those who were not white men - like Jack Johnson, the black man who was the heavyweight boxing champion of the world in the early 1900s, and Jim Thorpe, the American Indian who was hailed as the greatest athlete the world had ever seen and who won the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Olympic Games before he was stripped of the medals - were few and quite far between and were treated with scant respect bordering on ridicule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC