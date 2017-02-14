Tasks ahead for PyeongChang Games
The ongoing test events for the upcoming 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games have been revealing the potential problems of hosting the international event, with organizers working to address them before next year's games. From November last year to April, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is slated to hold 26 international events.
