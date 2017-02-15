Takanashi nets fourth overall World Cup title but misses wins record

Sara Takanashi won her fourth overall ski jumping World Cup title on Wednesday, but fell short of tying Gregor Schlierenzauer's all-time record of 53 victories. In a test event for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics, Takanashi finished second on 224.9 points behind compatriot Yuki Ito with 234.4 points.

