Super Bowl 2017: New England Patriots...

Super Bowl 2017: New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons dodge questions about Donald Trump

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

While much of the world is talking about US President Donald Trump's executive orders - including travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority nations - players and coaches at the Super Bowl remain silent. Movie and television stars, business tycoons and politicians have all expressed concern over President Trump's controversial policies but members of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, who will clash in the National Football League's championship game on Sunday, dodged questions with the same skill they slip tackles.

