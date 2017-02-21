Summer Britcher out of luge finale with shoulder injury
" Summer Britcher will miss the final World Cup luge race of the season because of a shoulder injury she's battled since November. USA Luge's medical staff recommended that Britcher shut down early and miss the finale this weekend in Altenberg, Germany.
