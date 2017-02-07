Special Olympians celebrate 40th anniversary of Winter Games
Last month's winter snowstorm rocked parts of the Southeast, immobilizing areas with a blanket of snow and ice. The storm disrupted travel plans for many of the Special Olympians scheduled to compete in the regional Winter Games at Appalachian Ski Mtn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC