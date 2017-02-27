Sox Notch First Spring Victory, Gioli...

Sox Notch First Spring Victory, Giolito Starts vs. Cubs This Afternoon

15 hrs ago Read more: MLB.com

Olympic short track speedskating silver medalist-turned infielder Eddy Alvarez showed his considerable baseball skill yesterday, driving in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the Sox' 7-3 win over the Rockies at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. The Good Guys, who knocked out 10 hits, evened their Cactus League record at 1-1 after dropping the opener to the Dodgers on Saturday.

