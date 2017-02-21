South Korea's Choi leads short progra...

South Korea's Choi leads short program at Asian Winter Games

The South Korean, fifth at last week's Four Continents, opened with a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination and added a triple flip and double axel for 61.30 points. Rika Hongo of Japan was second with 60.98 points, followed by Zhao Ziquan of China with 58.90.

