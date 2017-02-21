South Korea's Choi leads short program at Asian Winter Games
The South Korean, fifth at last week's Four Continents, opened with a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination and added a triple flip and double axel for 61.30 points. Rika Hongo of Japan was second with 60.98 points, followed by Zhao Ziquan of China with 58.90.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC