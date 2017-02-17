South Korea wins 2 golds in short track speed skating

Park Se-yeong, left, of South Korea celebrates his victory during the men's 1500 meters final of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Mon... . Park Se-yeong, right, of South Korea celebrates his victory during the men's 1500 meters final of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winter Games at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink in Sapporo, northern Japan, Mo... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.