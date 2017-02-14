Slovak skiers win first ever medal in...

Slovak skiers win first ever medal in downhill World Cup on February 14

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Of the four Slovak skiers who competed in St Moritz in the Alpine skiing teams' competition, Matej Falat was an outsider who has never finished a race in the World Cup and usually ends up in the bottom part of the results table. However, he started the finals of this World Cup as part of a team fighting for a gold medal and he gave the performace of his life.

