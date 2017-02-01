Skiing aims to catch up fast with new TV graphics at worlds
When Lindsey Vonn competes in the opening event at next week's world skiing championships, television viewers will get their first look at some new on-screen technology. Graphics will include dynamic speed checks throughout a skier's run, they will show acceleration out of the toughest corners, and they will count air time, plus launch and landing speeds, on big jumps.
