Skeleton Bob: Could Laura be the next British ice queen?

LAURA Deas has no doubt that she has what it takes to slide to more Wiltshire success on the global skeleton stage at this weekend's World Championships. Deas, who lives in Melksham, will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Pewsey's Shelley Rudman, who was crowned world champion in 2013, seven years after winning Olympic silver.

