Skating stars Karen Chen, Nathan Chen coming to San Jose in May
Some of America's top skating hopefuls for the Pyeongchang Games plan to perform in May at SAP Center for a Stars on Ice tour stop that doubles as a preview for the 2018 Olympic trials. Leading the way is hometown star Karen Chen of Fremont, who vaulted to the top of U.S. skating last month after winning her first national championship.
