Short-track speed skater Isabelle Charest to lead Canada's team at 2018 Olympics

Isabelle Charest knew she wanted to remain involved in sports when she retired after winning a short-track speedskating bronze medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. That dedication paid off Monday when Charest was named Canada's chef de mission for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

