Short-track speed skater Isabelle Charest to lead Canada's team at 2018 Olympics
Isabelle Charest knew she wanted to remain involved in sports when she retired after winning a short-track speedskating bronze medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. That dedication paid off Monday when Charest was named Canada's chef de mission for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC