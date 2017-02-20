Shaun White seeks spot on 2018 Olympic team while juggling full plate
Shaun White seeks spot on 2018 Olympic team while juggling full plate Shaun White says he's more than a snowboarder, and his business interests show that's true Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m1TQTz Shaun White finished second in the FIS Snowboard World Cup Men's Halfpipe Finals at Bokwang Snow Park on Feb. 19 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. He was getting his groove on Sunday night near a concert stage, within view of a 16-story snowboard jump, the centerpiece at his competition and music festival called Air + Style.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC