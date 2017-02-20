Shaun White seeks spot on 2018 Olympi...

Shaun White seeks spot on 2018 Olympic team while juggling full plate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Shaun White seeks spot on 2018 Olympic team while juggling full plate Shaun White says he's more than a snowboarder, and his business interests show that's true Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m1TQTz Shaun White finished second in the FIS Snowboard World Cup Men's Halfpipe Finals at Bokwang Snow Park on Feb. 19 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. He was getting his groove on Sunday night near a concert stage, within view of a 16-story snowboard jump, the centerpiece at his competition and music festival called Air + Style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan 25 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC