Shaun White might compete in skateboarding at 2020 Olympics

The next Olympics are still a year away, and already, Shaun White is thinking about the games ... . FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, Shaun White, of the United States, looks at the scoreboard after competing in the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Kra... The world's best-known snowboarder tells The Associated Press he's exploring competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in skateboarding, which will be added to the program for 2020.

