Schempp helps Germany win mixed relay at biathlon worlds
" Simon Schempp helped Germany win the team relay gold in the opening event of the biathlon world championships on Thursday. In his final 2.5-kilometer lap, Schempp held off a challenge by Martin Fourcade of France and Anton Shipulin of Russia, who were 17 seconds behind when leaving the shooting range but trailed the German at the finish by only 2.2 and 3.2 seconds, respectively.
