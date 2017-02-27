Sapporo mayor interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics
While it is not certain Japan will even bid for the 2026 Olympics, Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said his city is ready to host its second winter games, provided it can avoid the problems that have plagued Tokyo in the lead-up to the 2020 Summer Olympics. Last week, Sapporo staged the Asian Winter Games for the third time, and by most accounts it was a success, bringing in more athletes, coaches and officials than the city's landmark 1972 Olympics.
