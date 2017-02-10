Road to 1,000: Where could Sidney Crosby finish among all-time leaders? Sidney Crosby has ample time to etch his name among NHL's greats on all-time points list. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2kYL1ZJ Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby waves a Terrible Towel in support of the Pittsburgh Steelers after being named a star of the game against the Boston Bruins at the PPG PAINTS Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.