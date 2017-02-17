Quick-fire Bailey storms to individual biathlon gold

American Lowell Bailey pulled off one of the biggest upsets in biathlon history as he took the gold medal following a thrilling spurt to the finish to the men's 20km individual race at the World Championships on Thursday. Lowell was a perfect 20 for 20 shooting before making a helter-skelter dash for the finish line, finally crossing it 3.3 seconds faster than Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic and 21.2 seconds ahead of France's Martin Fourcade.

