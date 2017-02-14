Projected Team USA, Team Canada rosters if the NHL doesn't take part in the Winter Olympics
USA Hockey and Hockey Canada officials are making contingency plans, combing European rosters for players who might be able to don their nations' jerseys and throw down for gold. You'll see some of Team Canada's thinking on display with its entry in the Spengler Cup later this month, which will mostly feature Canadians who are playing in Switzerland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC