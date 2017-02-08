Police raid Kazakh biathlon team lodg...

Police raid Kazakh biathlon team lodgings ahead of worlds

2 hrs ago

The Austrian federal criminal agency said Thursday it raided the lodgings of the Kazakh national biathlon team on the eve of the world championships on suspicion of doping. Police said they seized medical equipment, drugs and mobile phones late Wednesday, adding that criminal authorities were investigating whether Austrian anti-doping laws have been breached.

