Pellegrino makes history in world cross-country ski sprint
" Italian skier Federico Pellegrino became the first man from outside Scandinavia to win a Nordic championship in freestyle cross-country sprint on Thursday. The 20-year-old Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway was in contention to become the youngest ever men's cross-country world champion but had to settle for third, 0.44 seconds behind Pellegrino.
