Paralympic swim star Huot helps Blue Jays catcher Martin get in shape
When Russell Martin decided to take up swimming as an off-season workout option a year ago, he was amazed at how quickly he progressed in the pool. The Blue Jays catcher, who was born in Toronto but raised in Montreal, has trained alongside Longueuil, Que., native Benoit Huot for two straight off-seasons at the Institut National du Sport du Quebec .
