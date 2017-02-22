Panasonic Takes Part in the "One Year to Go" to Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Event

Corporation took part in the "One Year to Go" event as well as the test events for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 , which began on February 9, 2018. Panasonic took part in the test events for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 with its AV equipment and system solutions The "One Year to Go" event took place on February 9, 2017 at the ice hockey arena in the Olympic Park in Gangneung, Gyo-dong.

