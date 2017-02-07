One year to go, Canadian athletes gearing up for 2018 Winter Olympics

Athletes hoping to wear the Maple Leaf at the 2018 Winter Olympics have one year to secure a spot on the Canadian team and hone their performance for a shot at a medal. Canada's Spencer O'Brien, of Courtenay, B.C., shows her disappointment as she waits for her scores in the Ladies' Slopestyle snowboard event at the Sochi Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, in a February 9, 2014, file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.