One-year countdown to 2018 Winter Olympics casts spotlight on Colorado women

Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's Giant Slalom on Jan. 24, 2017 in Kronplatz, Italy At the Rio Olympics last summer, Colorado women were at the forefront of Team USA , and that figures to be the case again when the 23rd Winter Olympics begins a year from Thursday in PyeongChang, South Korea. Vail Valley ski racers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn will be favored to win multiple medals, if healthy, as the Winter Games return to Asia four years after the Sochi Games.

