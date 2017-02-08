Olympic women monument could head to ...

Olympic women monument could head to Sun Valley City

Read more: Yuma Sun

An Idaho man is looking for a permanent home for a monument honoring south-central Idaho's six female Olympians. The Idaho Mountain Express reports that Brian Barsotti is working to raise funds to build statues of Idaho women who have won medals in Winter Olympic Games or Paralympic Games: Gretchen Fraser, Picabo Street, Kaitlyn Farrington, Christin Cooper, Muffy Davis and Susie Corrock.

