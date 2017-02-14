Olympic downhill designer says tough,...

Olympic downhill designer says tough, faster course awaits

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis during the second training session for a World Cup downhill event, also a test event for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. less Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis during the second training session for a World Cup downhill event, also a test event for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South ... more Canada's Erik Guay competes during a men's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb.12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan 25 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,900,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC