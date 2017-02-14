Olympic downhill designer says tough, faster course awaits
Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis during the second training session for a World Cup downhill event, also a test event for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. less Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis during the second training session for a World Cup downhill event, also a test event for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South ... more Canada's Erik Guay competes during a men's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb.12, 2017.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
