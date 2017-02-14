Olympic downhill designer says tough, faster course awaits

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis during the second training session for a World Cup downhill event, also a test event for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. less Norway's Kjetil Jansrud skis during the second training session for a World Cup downhill event, also a test event for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South ... more Canada's Erik Guay competes during a men's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb.12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.