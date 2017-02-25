North Korea wins first medal at Asian Winter Games
North Korea won its first medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday as Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik won the bronze medal in the figure skating pairs event North Korea wins first medal at Asian Winter Games North Korea won its first medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday as Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik won the bronze medal in the figure skating pairs event Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kVVfem SAPPORO, Japan - North Korea won its first medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday as Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik won the bronze medal in the figure skating pairs event. The North Korean pair, third after the short program, received 112.18 points in Saturday's free skating for a total of 177.40 points.
