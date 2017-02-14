Music! Wifi! Olympians impressed with...

Music! Wifi! Olympians impressed with Pyeongchang perks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

Austria's Stefan Kraft soars through the air during the training jump of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. . In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, photo, a performer twirls a can lit with a flame during a ceremony to mark the one-year countdown to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics at Gangneung Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea... The first impression some members of the USA Luge team got regarding how the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics will operate came on the bus ride from the airport to the mountain resort where they're staying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan 25 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC