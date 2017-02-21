Mortensen-Terdiman get 3rd in final World Cup luge standings
Matt Mortensen went into the final World Cup luge doubles race of the season thinking he and partner Jayson Terdiman had almost no chance of reaching the top three in the overall standings. Mortensen and Terdiman grabbed a silver medal in the season finale in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday, giving them third place in the final 2016-17 standings.
