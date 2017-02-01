MLS last holdout as NASL joins USL in treating Canadian, U.S. players the same
The North American Soccer League has joined the United Soccer League in counting Canadian players as domestics south of the border, leaving Major League Soccer as the lone holdout. "Canadian players have played a big role in the development of our league on the field," NASL interim commissioner Rishi Sehgal said in a statement Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC