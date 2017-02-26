Mikaela Shiffrin storms to combined World Cup race victory
Mikaela Shiffrin storms to combined World Cup race victory Shiffrin clinched her first Alpine combined win to extend her lead in the standings. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lJE8uM Mikaela Shiffrin from USA speeds down the slope during the Super G portion of the Women's Alpine Combined competition at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 26 February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC