Meyers-Taylor edges Humphries for gold at bobsled worlds
Inconsistent starts proved costly as Canada's Kaillie Humphries and brakewoman Melissa Lotholz settled for silver Saturday at the women's bobsled world championship. They finished just 0.03 seconds behind the American sled of Elana Meyers-Taylor and Kehri Jones after four heats.
