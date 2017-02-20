Meeting may move NHL closer to decision on 2018 Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, NHL Players' Association Executive Director Don Fehr, left, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, center, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answer que... Pennsylvania's state inspector general says his investigators have found evidence of cadet cheating, misconduct by instructors and problems with training and testing at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy Pennsylvania's state inspector general says investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor misconduct and training and testing shortcomings at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing will determine whether the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated state rules regarding the reporting of Native... North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.