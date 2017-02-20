Meeting may move NHL closer to decisi...

Meeting may move NHL closer to decision on 2018 Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, NHL Players' Association Executive Director Don Fehr, left, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, center, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answer que... Pennsylvania's state inspector general says his investigators have found evidence of cadet cheating, misconduct by instructors and problems with training and testing at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy Pennsylvania's state inspector general says investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor misconduct and training and testing shortcomings at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing will determine whether the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated state rules regarding the reporting of Native... North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan 25 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC