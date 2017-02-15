Measha Brueggergosman sings at Arden

Canadian superstar soprano Measha Brueggergosman arrives at the Arden Theatre on Friday, Feb. 17 to sing her much-anticipated Songs of Freedom album, a personal story that documents her connection to faith, family, history and African-American spirituals. Songs of Freedom Measha Brueggergosman Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Arden Theatre 5 St. Anne Street Tickets: $62 Call 780459-1542 or at ticketmaster.ca It is this philosophy of life that drove her to record Songs of Freedom, a 12-track of field songs and spirituals that flow through her physical DNA and spiritual soul.

