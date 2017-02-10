McLean skates to two personal bests a...

McLean skates to two personal bests at speedskating sprint championships

16 hrs ago

She delivered with personal bests in the 500- and 1,000-metre events at the world sprint speedskating championships at the Olympic Oval on Sunday. McLean finished seventh overall after placing fourth in the 500 in 37.29 seconds, 0.49 off leader Nao Kodaira of Japan, and ninth in the 1,000 in one minute 14.36 seconds, 2.08 seconds behind first-place American Heather Bergsma.

