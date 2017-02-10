Martins Dukurs wins his 5th skeleton ...

Martins Dukurs wins his 5th skeleton world championship

8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The 32-year-old Dukurs, who was leading after clocking the fastest opening runs on Friday, was fourth in both of the final two for a combined time over four runs of 3 minutes, 23.48 seconds, beating Germany's Axel Jungk by 0.37 seconds.

Read more at Star Tribune.

