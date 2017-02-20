Martins Dukurs, Tina Hermann win skeleton World Cup races in Austria - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST
Martins Dukurs set a track record in both runs to win a men's skeleton World Cup event Friday, and world champion Tina Hermann earned her first victory of the season in the women's competition. After winning the opening heat in 52.01 seconds, Dukurs went even 0.13 faster in his second run on the 1976 Olympic track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan 25
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC