Martins Dukurs, Tina Hermann win skeleton World Cup races in Austria - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST

Martins Dukurs set a track record in both runs to win a men's skeleton World Cup event Friday, and world champion Tina Hermann earned her first victory of the season in the women's competition. After winning the opening heat in 52.01 seconds, Dukurs went even 0.13 faster in his second run on the 1976 Olympic track.

